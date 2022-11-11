Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: DSEY) Stock Jumping 34.03% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s traded shares stood at 3.93 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.79, to imply an increase of 9.25% or $0.49 in intraday trading. The DSEY share’s 52-week high remains $15.43, putting it -166.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.78% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.95. The company has a valuation of $1.96B, with an average of 0.75 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 730.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) trade information

After registering a 9.25% upside in the last session, Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.97 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 9.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.87%, and 34.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -56.50%. Short interest in Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) saw shorts transact 3.8 million shares and set a 5.1 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Diversey Holdings Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares are -25.96% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -40.38% against 7.20%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -10.00% this quarter before falling -6.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $713.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $724.61 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $689.19 million and $672.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.50% before jumping 7.80% in the following quarter.

DSEY Dividends

Diversey Holdings Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Diversey Holdings Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Diversey Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)’s Major holders

Diversey Holdings Ltd. insiders hold 3.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.61% of the shares at 99.86% float percentage. In total, 96.61% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bain Capital Investors, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 236.56 million shares (or 72.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 13.08 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $86.34 million.

We also have MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Diversey Holdings Ltd. (DSEY) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund holds roughly 6.39 million shares. This is just over 1.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.19 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.36 million, or 1.04% of the shares, all valued at about 22.17 million.