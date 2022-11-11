CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Have Gained 144.35% YTD, Predicting What Happens Next In

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s traded shares stood at 6.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.79. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.06, to imply an increase of 6.88% or $0.39 in intraday trading. The CTIC share’s 52-week high remains $7.80, putting it -28.71% down since that peak but still an impressive 76.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.43. The company has a valuation of $651.93M, with an average of 4.05 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.16 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CTIC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) trade information

After registering a 6.88% upside in the last session, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.05 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 6.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 20.72%, and 31.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 144.35%. Short interest in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) saw shorts transact 17.62 million shares and set a 3.96 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.08, implying an increase of 45.31% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.70 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTIC has been trading -147.52% off suggested target high and -43.56% from its likely low.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CTI BioPharma Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares are 65.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 31.19% against 11.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.50% this quarter before jumping 68.40% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $17.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $23.41 million.

CTIC Dividends

CTI BioPharma Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC)’s Major holders

CTI BioPharma Corp. insiders hold 0.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.25% of the shares at 84.43% float percentage. In total, 84.25% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.85 million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is BVF Inc. with 8.93 million shares, or about 7.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $53.31 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF holds roughly 11.9 million shares. This is just over 10.40% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $69.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.72 million, or 2.38% of the shares, all valued at about 16.27 million.