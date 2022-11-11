Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ: CLNE) Gain Of 45.45% Compared To 52-Week Low; YTD Rise 20.23% – What Should You Do Now?

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s traded shares stood at 2.98 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.37, to imply an increase of 5.74% or $0.4 in intraday trading. The CLNE share’s 52-week high remains $9.37, putting it -27.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.45% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.02. The company has a valuation of $1.64B, with an average of 2.95 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CLNE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) trade information

After registering a 5.74% upside in the last session, Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.63 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 5.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.62%, and 50.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 20.23%. Short interest in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw shorts transact 13.31 million shares and set a 4.86 days time to cover.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clean Energy Fuels Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares are 67.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -150.00% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 200.00% this quarter before falling -33.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 68.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $121.51 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.96 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.09 million and $91.93 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 41.10% before jumping 39.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -789.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

CLNE Dividends

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)’s Major holders

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. insiders hold 20.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.56% of the shares at 58.88% float percentage. In total, 46.56% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 16.03 million shares (or 7.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $71.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 14.1 million shares, or about 6.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $63.17 million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF holds roughly 5.8 million shares. This is just over 2.60% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $30.98 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.92 million, or 2.21% of the shares, all valued at about 22.04 million.