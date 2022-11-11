Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE: COF) Has Fallen -39.24% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s traded shares stood at 1.66 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.43. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $116.63, to imply an increase of 2.83% or $3.21 in intraday trading. The COF share’s 52-week high remains $162.40, putting it -39.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.6% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $90.27. The company has a valuation of $43.01B, with an average of 2.65 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Capital One Financial Corporation (COF), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give COF a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.24.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) trade information

After registering a 2.83% upside in the latest session, Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 118.08 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 2.83% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.77%, and 21.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.83%. Short interest in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) saw shorts transact 7.06 million shares and set a 2.54 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $126.44, implying an increase of 7.76% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $77.00 and $171.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COF has been trading -46.62% off suggested target high and 33.98% from its likely low.

Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Capital One Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares are -0.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.98% against -23.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.60% this quarter before falling -19.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 13 analysts is $8.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $8.64 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.12 billion and $8.17 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 8.20% before jumping 5.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.20% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 420.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.60% annually.

COF Dividends

Capital One Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 23 and January 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Capital One Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 2.40, with the share yield ticking at 2.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)’s Major holders

Capital One Financial Corporation insiders hold 1.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.52% of the shares at 90.52% float percentage. In total, 89.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dodge & Cox Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.46 million shares (or 9.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.69 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 31.71 million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $3.3 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 23.75 million shares. This is just over 6.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.19 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.58 million, or 3.02% of the shares, all valued at about 1.21 billion.