Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE: BFLY) Down -44.54% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)’s traded shares stood at 3.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.71, to imply an increase of 9.76% or $0.33 in intraday trading. The BFLY share’s 52-week high remains $9.82, putting it -164.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.31. The company has a valuation of $725.53M, with an average of 2.28 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.53 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BFLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.24.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) trade information

After registering a 9.76% upside in the last session, Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.04 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 9.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.84%, and -17.19% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.54%. Short interest in Butterfly Network Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) saw shorts transact 22.89 million shares and set a 11.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.75, implying an increase of 45.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $7.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BFLY has been trading -102.16% off suggested target high and -61.73% from its likely low.

Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Butterfly Network Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Butterfly Network Inc. (BFLY) shares are 38.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -11.11% against -4.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -242.90% this quarter before falling -225.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 33.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $21.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.05 million.

BFLY Dividends

Butterfly Network Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Butterfly Network Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.