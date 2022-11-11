Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM) Up Almost 16.34% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s traded shares stood at 1.7 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.27. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.80, to imply an increase of 4.67% or $2.09 in intraday trading. The BAM share’s 52-week high remains $62.47, putting it -33.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $36.93. The company has a valuation of $72.65B, with an average of 2.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.19 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BAM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.76.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

After registering a 4.67% upside in the latest session, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.22 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 4.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.02%, and 16.34% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.95%. Short interest in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) saw shorts transact 9.02 million shares and set a 3.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.91, implying an increase of 21.88% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $73.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAM has been trading -55.98% off suggested target high and 8.12% from its likely low.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brookfield Asset Management Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares are -1.58% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.69% against -9.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 660.00% this quarter before jumping 102.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -94.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $854 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $918 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.25 billion and $17.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -94.70% before dropping -94.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 2333.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.43% annually.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 08 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.56, with the share yield ticking at 1.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. insiders hold 14.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 70.86% of the shares at 82.77% float percentage. In total, 70.86% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Brookfield Asset Management Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 130.34 million shares (or 8.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Royal Bank of Canada with 97.54 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.57 billion.

We also have Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Principal Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 19.76 million shares. This is just over 1.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $926.01 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 17.5 million, or 1.08% of the shares, all valued at about 820.06 million.