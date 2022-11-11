Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ: BRLT): How Can A Stock Be Down -55.48% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s traded shares stood at 0.58 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $6.13, to imply a decrease of -23.76% or -$1.91 in intraday trading. The BRLT share’s 52-week high remains $20.39, putting it -232.63% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.60. The company has a valuation of $787.28M, with an average of 91320.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 140.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BRLT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) trade information

After registering a -23.76% downside in the latest session, Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.27 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -23.76% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.42%, and 38.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -55.48%. Short interest in Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT) saw shorts transact 0.3 million shares and set a 2.64 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 42.98% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRLT has been trading -161.01% off suggested target high and -30.51% from its likely low.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Brilliant Earth Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) shares are 19.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -27.27% against 3.10%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -44.40% this quarter before falling -27.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $111.54 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $146.54 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $95.24 million and $121.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.10% before jumping 20.20% in the following quarter.

BRLT Dividends

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Brilliant Earth Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRLT)’s Major holders

Brilliant Earth Group Inc. insiders hold 1.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 52.73% of the shares at 53.72% float percentage. In total, 52.73% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gam Holding Ag. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 1.01 million shares (or 9.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.94 million shares, or about 8.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.47 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Value Fd I as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Brilliant Earth Group Inc. (BRLT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.86 million shares. This is just over 7.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.08 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.41 million, or 3.74% of the shares, all valued at about 2.56 million.