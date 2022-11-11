Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) Up 28.57% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -66.88% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s traded shares stood at 1.22 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.05, to imply an increase of 11.70% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The DRUG share’s 52-week high remains $8.30, putting it -690.48% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.75. The company has a valuation of $17.18M, with an average of 0.24 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.30 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRUG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) trade information

After registering a 11.70% upside in the last session, Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1783 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 11.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 16.02%, and 10.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.88%. Short interest in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG) saw shorts transact 0.48 million shares and set a 0.21 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.09, implying an increase of 88.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.09 and $9.09 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRUG has been trading -765.71% off suggested target high and -765.71% from its likely low.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) estimates and forecasts

DRUG Dividends

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:DRUG)’s Major holders

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 45.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.98% of the shares at 16.33% float percentage. In total, 8.98% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AdvisorShares Investments, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.29 million shares (or 1.75% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.23 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ikarian Capital, LLC with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84734.0.

Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 0.29 million shares. This is just over 1.72% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.35 million