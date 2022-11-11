Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Just Learned Something New After This Week’s 2.00% Gain

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares stood at 4.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.02, to imply an increase of 14.26% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The BHG share’s 52-week high remains $7.45, putting it -630.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $636.33M, with an average of 1.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

After registering a 14.26% upside in the last session, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0500 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 14.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.00%, and -1.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.35%. Short interest in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw shorts transact 12.65 million shares and set a 4.81 days time to cover.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bright Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are -39.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.72% against 1.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 27.10% this quarter before jumping 64.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 69.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $1.77 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.08 billion and $962.33 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 63.80% before jumping 73.00% in the following quarter.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bright Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Bright Health Group Inc. insiders hold 5.76% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.90% of the shares at 98.58% float percentage. In total, 92.90% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 218.21 million shares (or 34.65% of shares), all amounting to roughly $397.15 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer Management Co. LLC with 79.31 million shares, or about 12.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $144.35 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 6.56 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $11.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.52 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 4.75 million.