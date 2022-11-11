Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE: GROV) Stock?

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.22, to imply an increase of 1.67% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The GROV share’s 52-week high remains $12.50, putting it -924.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.05. The company has a valuation of $226.02M, with an average of 0.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 397.04K shares over the past 3 months.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) trade information

After registering a 1.67% upside in the latest session, Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.4800 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 1.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.15%, and -16.08% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -87.84%. Short interest in Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV) saw shorts transact 0.23 million shares and set a 0.32 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 75.6% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GROV has been trading -309.84% off suggested target high and -309.84% from its likely low.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) estimates and forecasts

GROV Dividends

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GROV)’s Major holders

Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. insiders hold 53.87% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 21.01% of the shares at 45.54% float percentage. In total, 21.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sculptor Capital Lp. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.64 million shares (or 22.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $44.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is StepStone Group LP with 1.74 million shares, or about 4.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.08 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Principal Global Multi Strategy Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Grove Collaborative Holdings Inc. (GROV) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 0.75 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.47 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 15505.0, or 0.04% of the shares, all valued at about 0.15 million.