Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNI) Stock?

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s traded shares stood at 12.03 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.99. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.57, to imply an increase of 65.57% or $3.79 in intraday trading. The MGNI share’s 52-week high remains $23.79, putting it -148.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.59. The company has a valuation of $1.25B, with an average of 1.48 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.42 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Magnite Inc. (MGNI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MGNI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.14.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) trade information

After registering a 65.57% upside in the last session, Magnite Inc. (MGNI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.33 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 65.57% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 44.13%, and 48.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.31%. Short interest in Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) saw shorts transact 9.74 million shares and set a 7.33 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $13.65, implying an increase of 29.89% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MGNI has been trading -77.64% off suggested target high and 5.96% from its likely low.

Magnite Inc. (MGNI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Magnite Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Magnite Inc. (MGNI) shares are 2.57% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 34.55% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $124.36 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $152.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $114.1 million and $142.1 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

MGNI Dividends

Magnite Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Magnite Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Magnite Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)’s Major holders

Magnite Inc. insiders hold 11.64% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.76% of the shares at 75.55% float percentage. In total, 66.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 11.83 million shares (or 8.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $105.03 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Granahan Investment Management LLC with 9.5 million shares, or about 7.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $84.35 million.

We also have Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Magnite Inc. (MGNI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund holds roughly 4.64 million shares. This is just over 3.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.23 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.67 million, or 2.76% of the shares, all valued at about 32.62 million.