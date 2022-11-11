BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) Stocks Fall -90.98% YTD; What Next For It?

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.23, to imply an increase of 13.24% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BIMI share’s 52-week high remains $5.90, putting it -2465.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 13.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.20. The company has a valuation of $8.82M, with an average of 0.18 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.57 million shares over the past 3 months.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) trade information

After registering a 13.24% upside in the last session, BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.2410 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 13.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.13%, and -22.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -90.98%. Short interest in BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI) saw shorts transact 0.26 million shares and set a 0.66 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $62.50, implying an increase of 99.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.50 and $62.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BIMI has been trading -27073.91% off suggested target high and -27073.91% from its likely low.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) estimates and forecasts

BIMI Dividends

BIMI International Medical Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. BIMI International Medical Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BIMI)’s Major holders

BIMI International Medical Inc. insiders hold 38.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.65% of the shares at 1.05% float percentage. In total, 0.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Millennium Management Llc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 80754.0 shares (or 0.22% of shares), all amounting to roughly $51569.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. with 72762.0 shares, or about 0.20% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $46465.0.

We also have Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund holds roughly 72762.0 shares. This is just over 0.20% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $46465.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3568.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2278.0.