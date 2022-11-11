Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE: BBLN) Thursday – The Stock Is Down -2118.75% Since The Lows, What Comes Next?

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s traded shares stood at 1.0 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.48, to imply an increase of 5.48% or $0.03 in intraday trading. The BBLN share’s 52-week high remains $10.65, putting it -2118.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.37. The company has a valuation of $200.85M, with an average of 0.52 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 812.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) trade information

After registering a 5.48% upside in the last session, Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.5452 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 5.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.50%, and 14.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -91.78%. Short interest in Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN) saw shorts transact 2.76 million shares and set a 6.51 days time to cover.

Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 236.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $271.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $275.17 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $74.46 million and $119.69 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 264.80% before jumping 129.90% in the following quarter.

BBLN Dividends

Babylon Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Babylon Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Babylon Holdings Limited (NYSE:BBLN)’s Major holders

Babylon Holdings Limited insiders hold 42.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.24% of the shares at 59.92% float percentage. In total, 34.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kinnevik AB (publ). As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 54.94 million shares (or 16.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Public Investment Fund with 35.41 million shares, or about 10.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $34.62 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Babylon Holdings Limited (BBLN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 2.03 million shares. This is just over 0.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.96 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.82 million, or 0.24% of the shares, all valued at about 0.82 million.