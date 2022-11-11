At $1.66 uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ: UCL) Is Worth A Gamble

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.66, to imply an increase of 27.69% or $0.36 in intraday trading. The UCL share’s 52-week high remains $6.97, putting it -319.88% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.46. The company has a valuation of $22.05M, with an average of 83110.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 194.34K shares over the past 3 months.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) trade information

After registering a 27.69% upside in the latest session, uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7400 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 27.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 54.49%, and 163.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.27%. Short interest in uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL) saw shorts transact 53910.0 shares and set a 0.37 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.00, implying an increase of 72.33% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $6.00 and $6.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, UCL has been trading -261.45% off suggested target high and -261.45% from its likely low.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (UCL) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -250.00% this quarter before jumping 105.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $18.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $20.8 million.

UCL Dividends

uCloudlink Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. uCloudlink Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

uCloudlink Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UCL)’s Major holders

uCloudlink Group Inc. insiders hold 18.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.62% of the shares at 28.90% float percentage. In total, 23.62% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 40005.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $67608.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 17682.0 shares, or about 0.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $29882.0.

Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 12409.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20971.0