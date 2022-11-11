Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE: NLY) Shares Fall By 19.65 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s traded shares stood at 1.98 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.35. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.63, to imply an increase of 2.66% or $0.56 in intraday trading. The NLY share’s 52-week high remains $34.44, putting it -59.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.14% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.11. The company has a valuation of $9.93B, with an average of 8.55 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 10.49 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NLY a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.88.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) trade information

After registering a 2.66% upside in the latest session, Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 21.48 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 2.66% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.65%, and 24.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -32.64%. Short interest in Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY) saw shorts transact 16.02 million shares and set a 1.49 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $19.83, implying a decrease of -9.08% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $18.50 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLY has been trading -10.96% off suggested target high and 14.47% from its likely low.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Annaly Capital Management Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares are -19.46% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -9.05% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -21.40% this quarter before falling -24.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 37.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $738.22 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $792.07 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $544.28 million and $655.85 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.60% before jumping 20.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 2.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 318.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.98% annually.

NLY Dividends

Annaly Capital Management Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Annaly Capital Management Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 3.52, with the share yield ticking at 16.71% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NYSE:NLY)’s Major holders

Annaly Capital Management Inc. insiders hold 0.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.99% of the shares at 44.09% float percentage. In total, 43.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 35.96 million shares (or 7.68% of shares), all amounting to roughly $774.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 32.78 million shares, or about 7.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $706.26 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 12.55 million shares. This is just over 2.68% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $270.32 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.47 million, or 2.45% of the shares, all valued at about 247.12 million.