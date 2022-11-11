American Eagle Outfitters Inc. At $12.22: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s traded shares stood at 0.92 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.32. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.22, to imply an increase of 3.82% or $0.45 in intraday trading. The AEO share’s 52-week high remains $29.19, putting it -138.87% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.46. The company has a valuation of $2.22B, with an average of 4.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 6.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give AEO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.23.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) trade information

After registering a 3.82% upside in the latest session, American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.16 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 3.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.58%, and 18.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -53.52%. Short interest in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO) saw shorts transact 19.16 million shares and set a 4.66 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11.45, implying a decrease of -6.72% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $8.00 and $16.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AEO has been trading -30.93% off suggested target high and 34.53% from its likely low.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing American Eagle Outfitters Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares are -17.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -69.41% against -9.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -69.70% this quarter before falling -28.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -1.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.21 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jan 2023, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.47 billion.

AEO Dividends

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. American Eagle Outfitters Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.72, with the share yield ticking at 6.12% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (NYSE:AEO)’s Major holders

American Eagle Outfitters Inc. insiders hold 6.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 99.50% of the shares at 106.15% float percentage. In total, 99.50% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.72 million shares (or 11.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $266.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.34 million shares, or about 10.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $236.95 million.

We also have Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds roughly 11.82 million shares. This is just over 6.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $144.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.49 million, or 6.13% of the shares, all valued at about 140.77 million.