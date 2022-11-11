After This Week’s 12.73% Gain In Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK), We Just Learned Something New

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s traded shares stood at 0.41 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.03. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.36, to imply an increase of 10.77% or $0.72 in intraday trading. The TUSK share’s 52-week high remains $6.77, putting it 8.02% up since that peak but still an impressive 81.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.35. The company has a valuation of $320.18M, with an average of 0.31 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 180.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TUSK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) trade information

After registering a 10.77% upside in the latest session, Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.55 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 10.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.73%, and 78.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 264.84%. Short interest in Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) saw shorts transact 0.2 million shares and set a 1.23 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.00, implying a decrease of -84.0% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $4.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TUSK has been trading 45.65% off suggested target high and 45.65% from its likely low.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $70.93 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $75.17 million.

TUSK Dividends

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has its next earnings report out on October 27. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mammoth Energy Services Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK)’s Major holders

Mammoth Energy Services Inc. insiders hold 13.60% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 73.99% of the shares at 85.64% float percentage. In total, 73.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wexford Capital LP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 22.43 million shares (or 47.42% of shares), all amounting to roughly $163.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ValueWorks, LLC with 3.51 million shares, or about 7.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $25.54 million.

We also have Royce Opportunity Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mammoth Energy Services Inc. (TUSK) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Royce Opportunity Fund holds roughly 0.82 million shares. This is just over 1.74% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.99 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.49% of the shares, all valued at about 1.69 million.