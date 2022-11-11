After Plunging -18.45% During Past Week, Is AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRS) Still A Buy?

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.35, to imply a decrease of -29.18% or -$1.38 in intraday trading. The AIRS share’s 52-week high remains $17.71, putting it -428.66% down since that peak but still an impressive -30.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.36. The company has a valuation of $258.59M, with an average of 0.34 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 151.78K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AIRS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.02.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) trade information

After registering a -29.18% downside in the latest session, AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.41 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -29.18% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.45%, and -23.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.29%. Short interest in AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS) saw shorts transact 1.28 million shares and set a 11.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.60, implying an increase of 80.97% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $27.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIRS has been trading -705.97% off suggested target high and -228.36% from its likely low.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AirSculpt Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) shares are -42.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -80.00% against 14.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 150.00% this quarter before jumping 700.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 34.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $47.11 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $49.36 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $37.56 million and $39.54 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 25.40% before jumping 24.80% in the following quarter.

AIRS Dividends

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. AirSculpt Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRS)’s Major holders

AirSculpt Technologies Inc. insiders hold 25.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.06% of the shares at 89.21% float percentage. In total, 66.06% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vesey Street Capital Partners, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.32 million shares (or 52.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.41 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bridger Management LLC with 1.63 million shares, or about 2.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.54 million.

We also have Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AirSculpt Technologies Inc. (AIRS) shares. Going by data provided on Aug 30, 2022, Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Small-Mid Cap Equity Fd holds roughly 0.24 million shares. This is just over 0.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.23 million, or 0.42% of the shares, all valued at about 0.79 million.