After A Decline Of -30.67% From The High, Can Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: MFG) Recover Quickly?

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s traded shares stood at 2.58 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply a decrease of -2.17% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The MFG share’s 52-week high remains $2.94, putting it -30.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 6.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $29.72B, with an average of 1.84 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.54 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MFG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.05.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) trade information

After registering a -2.17% downside in the latest session, Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.31 this Thursday, 11/10/22, dropping -2.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.49%, and 3.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -9.80%. Short interest in Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG) saw shorts transact 2.54 million shares and set a 1.57 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.63, implying an increase of 14.45% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $2.29 and $3.80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MFG has been trading -68.89% off suggested target high and -1.78% from its likely low.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Mizuho Financial Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) shares are -1.29% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -5.88% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -7.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 287.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.80% annually.

MFG Dividends

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Mizuho Financial Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 8.70% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:MFG)’s Major holders

Mizuho Financial Group Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.43% of the shares at 0.43% float percentage. In total, 0.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 14.68 million shares (or 0.12% of shares), all amounting to roughly $32.88 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Goldman Sachs Group Inc with 5.91 million shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $13.24 million.

We also have Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd and Avantis International Equity ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Mizuho Financial Group Inc. (MFG) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Steward Fds-Global Equity Income Fd holds roughly 1.8 million shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.38 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.78 million, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 1.72 million.