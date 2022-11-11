A Look At Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PSTX): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.47 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.93, to imply an increase of 9.56% or $0.43 in intraday trading. The PSTX share’s 52-week high remains $7.84, putting it -59.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 63.08% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.82. The company has a valuation of $382.28M, with an average of 0.21 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 353.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PSTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.53.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) trade information

After registering a 9.56% upside in the latest session, Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.20 this Thursday, 11/10/22, jumping 9.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.84%, and 10.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.92%. Short interest in Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw shorts transact 1.95 million shares and set a 5.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 66.58% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $24.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PSTX has been trading -386.82% off suggested target high and -102.84% from its likely low.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Poseida Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares are 140.64% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -16.42% against 3.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -2,750.00% this quarter before jumping 24.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -57.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $51.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.35 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $31.24 million and $1.44 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 65.20% before jumping 63.80% in the following quarter.

PSTX Dividends

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Poseida Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s Major holders

Poseida Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 29.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 29.79% of the shares at 42.46% float percentage. In total, 29.79% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.41 million shares (or 10.97% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pentwater Capital Management Lp with 4.97 million shares, or about 5.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $12.82 million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Poseida Therapeutics Inc. (PSTX) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2.02 million shares. This is just over 2.35% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.03 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 million, or 2.04% of the shares, all valued at about 4.51 million.