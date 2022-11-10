WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI): How Can A Stock Be Down -76.58% Year To Date, But Still Loser

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s traded shares stood at 1.25 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.71, to imply a decrease of -17.22% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The WIMI share’s 52-week high remains $5.43, putting it -664.79% down since that peak but still an impressive -21.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.86. The company has a valuation of $61.05M, with average of 367.94K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give WIMI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) trade information

After registering a -17.22% downside in the last session, WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.0200 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -17.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -27.71%, and -42.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -76.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.00, implying an increase of 89.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WIMI has been trading -885.92% off suggested target high and -885.92% from its likely low.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.60% compared to the previous financial year.

WIMI Dividends

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 22. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI)’s Major holders

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.45% of the shares at 47.45% float percentage. In total, 47.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.33 million shares (or 0.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.72 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.14 million shares, or about 0.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.3 million.

We also have ProShares Tr-ProShares Metaverse ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (WIMI) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ProShares Tr-ProShares Metaverse ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.21 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 77500.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.12 million.