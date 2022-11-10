Why Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV) Is Worth A Spot On Your Watchlist

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares stood at 4.71 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.09, to imply an increase of 17.95% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The BWV share’s 52-week high remains $90.90, putting it -8239.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.91. The company has a valuation of $12.51M, with an average of 0.16 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.65 million shares over the past 3 months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) trade information

After registering a 17.95% upside in the latest session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.2300 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 17.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -25.21%, and -42.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -98.40%. Short interest in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) saw shorts transact 0.51 million shares and set a 0.78 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) estimates and forecasts

BWV Dividends

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 15. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Blue Water Vaccines Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. insiders hold 42.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 24.43% of the shares at 42.20% float percentage. In total, 24.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 4.44% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is American Financial Group Inc. with 0.46 million shares, or about 3.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.47 million.

We also have iShares Micro Cap ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Micro Cap ETF holds roughly 8063.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8304.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3818.0, or 0.03% of the shares, all valued at about 3932.0.