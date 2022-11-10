Why Alteryx Inc. (NYSE: AYX) Should Be Included On Your Watchlist

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.60. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $46.09, to imply an increase of 10.74% or $4.47 in intraday trading. The AYX share’s 52-week high remains $79.55, putting it -72.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.98% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.57. The company has a valuation of $2.89B, with an average of 1.43 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 839.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) trade information

After registering a 10.74% upside in the latest session, Alteryx Inc. (AYX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 47.90 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 10.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.56%, and -14.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.21%. Short interest in Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX) saw shorts transact 2.72 million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Alteryx Inc. (AYX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Alteryx Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shares are -21.81% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -118.75% against 4.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 147.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $192.38 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $244.12 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -37.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -624.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.00% annually.

AYX Dividends

Alteryx Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 01. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alteryx Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alteryx Inc. (NYSE:AYX)’s Major holders

Alteryx Inc. insiders hold 1.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.53% of the shares at 89.87% float percentage. In total, 88.53% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital World Investors. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 7.89 million shares (or 12.99% of shares), all amounting to roughly $382.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.37 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $259.82 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Alteryx Inc. (AYX) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.33 million shares. This is just over 5.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $161.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.09 million, or 3.44% of the shares, all valued at about 116.78 million.