What Could Change After Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RXRX) Gains 51.95% From The High-Point?

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s traded shares stood at 1.09 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.24, to imply an increase of 6.67% or $0.64 in intraday trading. The RXRX share’s 52-week high remains $21.19, putting it -106.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.92. The company has a valuation of $1.77B, with an average of 0.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) trade information

After registering a 6.67% upside in the last session, Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.48 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.16%, and -6.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -40.22%. Short interest in Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) saw shorts transact 15.55 million shares and set a 11.19 days time to cover.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares are 103.17% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 5.37% against 11.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -35.70% this quarter before jumping 23.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 377.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $6.97 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $30.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.53 million and $2.53 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 175.10% before jumping 1,090.30% in the following quarter.

RXRX Dividends

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)’s Major holders

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.80% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.36% of the shares at 89.32% float percentage. In total, 82.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 21.61 million shares (or 13.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $175.87 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MIC Capital Management UK LLP with 8.45 million shares, or about 5.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $68.8 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds roughly 3.33 million shares. This is just over 2.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $35.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.16 million, or 1.93% of the shares, all valued at about 19.35 million.