Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVN) Down Almost -31.75% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s traded shares stood at 5.24 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.86. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.12, to imply a decrease of -30.74% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The TRVN share’s 52-week high remains $0.97, putting it -708.33% down since that peak but still an impressive -25.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.15. The company has a valuation of $20.91M, with an average of 0.4 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 649.87K shares over the past 3 months.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) trade information

After registering a -30.74% downside in the last session, Trevena Inc. (TRVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.1880 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -30.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.83%, and -31.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.04%. Short interest in Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw shorts transact 3.22 million shares and set a 5.56 days time to cover.

Trevena Inc. (TRVN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Trevena Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Trevena Inc. (TRVN) shares are -37.64% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -12.50% against 2.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 279.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $440k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.67 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $181k and -$1k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 143.10% before dropping -167,100.00% in the following quarter.

TRVN Dividends

Trevena Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Trevena Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s Major holders

Trevena Inc. insiders hold 1.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.52% of the shares at 12.70% float percentage. In total, 12.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 8.05 million shares (or 4.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.33 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.81 million shares, or about 1.62% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.16 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Trevena Inc. (TRVN) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 5.43 million shares. This is just over 3.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.31 million, or 1.33% of the shares, all valued at about 0.96 million.