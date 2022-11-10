This Is A Time To Invest In Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: AURA)

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.27, to imply an increase of 5.05% or $0.59 in intraday trading. The AURA share’s 52-week high remains $26.16, putting it -113.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.37. The company has a valuation of $338.60M, with an average of 51260.0 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 73.59K shares over the past 3 months.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) trade information

After registering a 5.05% upside in the latest session, Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.00 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 5.05% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.27%, and -11.98% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -31.21%. Short interest in Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) saw shorts transact 1.27 million shares and set a 13.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $30.75, implying an increase of 60.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $26.00 and $38.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AURA has been trading -209.7% off suggested target high and -111.9% from its likely low.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aura Biosciences Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) shares are -25.94% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 77.88% against 3.20%.

AURA Dividends

Aura Biosciences Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Aura Biosciences Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Aura Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA)’s Major holders

Aura Biosciences Inc. insiders hold 12.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.93% of the shares at 77.26% float percentage. In total, 67.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Matrix Capital Management. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 4.11 million shares (or 14.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.28 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Medicxi Ventures Management (Jersey) Ltd with 3.04 million shares, or about 10.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $55.08 million.

We also have Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aura Biosciences Inc. (AURA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology holds roughly 0.6 million shares. This is just over 2.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.4 million, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about 7.23 million.