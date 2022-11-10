This Is A Time To Build A Position In YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE: YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s traded shares stood at 0.78 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $7.24, to imply an increase of 1.69% or $0.12 in intraday trading. The YPF share’s 52-week high remains $8.59, putting it -18.65% down since that peak but still an impressive 61.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.82. The company has a valuation of $5.13B, with an average of 2.11 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.77 million shares over the past 3 months.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) trade information

After registering a 1.69% upside in the latest session, YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.59 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.21%, and 5.79% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 86.39%. Short interest in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) saw shorts transact 9.7 million shares and set a 3.82 days time to cover.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing YPF Sociedad Anonima share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares are 75.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 4,580.00% against 13.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 86.40% this quarter before jumping 39.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 21.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $4.25 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.2 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $3.62 billion and $3.62 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.40% before jumping 16.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 100.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.92% annually.

YPF Dividends

YPF Sociedad Anonima has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s Major holders

YPF Sociedad Anonima insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.48% of the shares at 47.48% float percentage. In total, 47.48% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Marshall Wace LLP. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 3.07 million shares (or 0.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.02 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 2.58 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $8.42 million.

We also have Hartford International Value Fund and Global X Fds-Global X MSCI Argentina ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Hartford International Value Fund holds roughly 0.61 million shares. This is just over 0.15% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.08% of the shares, all valued at about 1.89 million.