The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) Down -16.18% YTD: Any Troubles Ahead?

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s traded shares stood at 3.96 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $175.24, to imply an increase of 3.85% or $6.5 in intraday trading. The BA share’s 52-week high remains $233.94, putting it -33.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.51% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $113.02. The company has a valuation of $99.96B, with an average of 10.99 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.41 million shares over the past 3 months.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) trade information

After registering a 3.85% upside in the latest session, The Boeing Company (BA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 176.89 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 3.85% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 14.47%, and 28.25% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.18%. Short interest in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) saw shorts transact 9.2 million shares and set a 1.25 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $186.78, implying an increase of 6.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $121.00 and $242.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BA has been trading -38.1% off suggested target high and 30.95% from its likely low.

The Boeing Company (BA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing The Boeing Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. The Boeing Company (BA) shares are 30.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.99% against -4.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 102.50% this quarter before jumping 94.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $19.57 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $14.79 billion and $15.83 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 32.30% before jumping 16.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -23.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 65.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.17% annually.

BA Dividends

The Boeing Company has its next earnings report out between January 24 and January 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. The Boeing Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)’s Major holders

The Boeing Company insiders hold 0.10% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 58.41% of the shares at 58.47% float percentage. In total, 58.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Newport Trust Co. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44.98 million shares (or 7.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.91 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 44.53 million shares, or about 7.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $7.83 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the The Boeing Company (BA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 17.43 million shares. This is just over 2.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.06 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.31 million, or 2.07% of the shares, all valued at about 2.17 billion.