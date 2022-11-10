Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) Is Currently -197.12 Percent Below Its 52-Week High, But It Still Offers Strong Upside Potential.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s traded shares stood at 0.69 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.22. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.04, to imply an increase of 1.96% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The SNCR share’s 52-week high remains $3.09, putting it -197.12% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.01. The company has a valuation of $84.30M, with an average of 0.12 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 195.28K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SNCR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.03.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) trade information

After registering a 1.96% upside in the latest session, Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.1500 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 1.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.27%, and -3.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -58.20%. Short interest in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) saw shorts transact 1.39 million shares and set a 8.24 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.03, implying an increase of 65.68% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SNCR has been trading -342.31% off suggested target high and 3.85% from its likely low.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Synchronoss Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) shares are -17.74% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 180.00% against 4.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $62.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $68.18 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $69.75 million and $73.83 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -9.70% before dropping -7.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 12.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 22.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

SNCR Dividends

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR)’s Major holders

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. insiders hold 4.68% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 53.92% of the shares at 56.56% float percentage. In total, 53.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.08 million shares (or 28.30% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC with 5.35 million shares, or about 12.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2022, these shares were worth $6.1 million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Allspring Special Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synchronoss Technologies Inc. (SNCR) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 4.99 million shares. This is just over 11.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 million, or 10.14% of the shares, all valued at about 7.01 million.