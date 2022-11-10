SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ: SIVB) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Down -69.29% Year-To-Date

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.52. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $237.66, to imply an increase of 14.10% or $29.36 in intraday trading. The SIVB share’s 52-week high remains $763.22, putting it -221.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.01% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $204.37. The company has a valuation of $12.42B, with an average of 1.25 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 807.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SVB Financial Group (SIVB), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 23 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SIVB a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $5.52.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) trade information

After registering a 14.10% upside in the latest session, SVB Financial Group (SIVB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 236.60 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 14.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.23%, and -37.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -69.29%. Short interest in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) saw shorts transact 2.57 million shares and set a 4.48 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $330.90, implying an increase of 28.18% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $225.00 and $600.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SIVB has been trading -152.46% off suggested target high and 5.33% from its likely low.

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SVB Financial Group share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares are -52.80% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -19.74% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -11.30% this quarter before falling -59.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $1.51 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2023, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.5 billion and $2.31 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.60% before dropping -35.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 36.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

SIVB Dividends

SVB Financial Group has its next earnings report out on January 19. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SVB Financial Group has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)’s Major holders

SVB Financial Group insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.91% of the shares at 94.42% float percentage. In total, 93.91% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 10.87% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.54 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 4.57 million shares, or about 7.74% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.81 billion.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SVB Financial Group (SIVB) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 2.35 million shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $790.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.73 million, or 2.93% of the shares, all valued at about 684.19 million.