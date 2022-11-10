Should Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE: AVYA) Rally After -1589.47% Drop From High?

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s traded shares stood at 3.95 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.33, to imply a decrease of -13.64% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The AVYA share’s 52-week high remains $22.47, putting it -1589.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.60. The company has a valuation of $118.49M, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 14.66 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA), translating to a mean rating of 3.40. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give AVYA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.25.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) trade information

After registering a -13.64% downside in the last session, Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6201 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -13.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.82%, and 15.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -93.28%. Short interest in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) saw shorts transact 18.15 million shares and set a 2.29 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.63, implying a decrease of -111.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.40 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AVYA has been trading 24.81% off suggested target high and 69.92% from its likely low.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Avaya Holdings Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares are -77.23% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -89.87% against -3.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -132.50% this quarter before falling -135.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -12.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $585.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $597.83 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 33.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 97.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.30% annually.

AVYA Dividends

Avaya Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 21 and November 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)’s Major holders

Avaya Holdings Corp. insiders hold 17.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 105.77% of the shares at 128.60% float percentage. In total, 105.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 9.53 million shares (or 8.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.35 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 8.37 million shares, or about 7.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $18.75 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Century Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Avaya Holdings Corp. (AVYA) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 6.75 million shares. This is just over 6.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.97 million, or 4.49% of the shares, all valued at about 11.13 million.