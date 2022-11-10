Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ: RUM) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Up 11.27% Year-To-Date

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s traded shares stood at 1.97 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.05, to imply a decrease of -5.42% or -$0.69 in intraday trading. The RUM share’s 52-week high remains $18.52, putting it -53.69% down since that peak but still an impressive 47.3% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.35. The company has a valuation of $3.08B, with an average of 3.72 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) trade information

After registering a -5.42% downside in the last session, Rumble Inc. (RUM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 13.55 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -5.42% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.21%, and 2.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.27%. Short interest in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM) saw shorts transact 2.66 million shares and set a 0.69 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 19.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RUM has been trading -24.48% off suggested target high and -24.48% from its likely low.

Rumble Inc. (RUM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $4.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.14 million.

RUM Dividends

Rumble Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Rumble Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)’s Major holders

Rumble Inc. insiders hold 51.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.89% of the shares at 12.02% float percentage. In total, 5.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Beryl Capital Management LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 5.85% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with 0.59 million shares, or about 1.92% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.87 million.

We also have Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF and Kinetics Portfolio Trust-Kinetics Master Internet Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Rumble Inc. (RUM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-FOMO ETF holds roughly 27636.0 shares. This is just over 0.09% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 21000.0, or 0.07% of the shares, all valued at about 0.21 million.