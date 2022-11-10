Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) Could See A -1515.89% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s traded shares stood at 24.73 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply a decrease of -7.93% or -$0.13 in intraday trading. The OPEN share’s 52-week high remains $24.40, putting it -1515.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.31% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.46. The company has a valuation of $1.01B, with an average of 26.6 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 19.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give OPEN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) trade information

After registering a -7.93% downside in the last session, Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.5300 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -7.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.06%, and -44.07% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -89.66%. Short interest in Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN) saw shorts transact 79.82 million shares and set a 3.9 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.74, implying an increase of 68.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.55 and $13.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OPEN has been trading -760.93% off suggested target high and -2.65% from its likely low.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Opendoor Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares are -71.93% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -65.00% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -477.80% this quarter before falling -58.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 82.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $2.6 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.69 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -67.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -138.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.20% annually.

OPEN Dividends

Opendoor Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Opendoor Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Opendoor Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:OPEN)’s Major holders

Opendoor Technologies Inc. insiders hold 15.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.82% of the shares at 86.10% float percentage. In total, 72.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 61.26 million shares (or 9.74% of shares), all amounting to roughly $288.54 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 52.49 million shares, or about 8.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $247.24 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Blue Chip Growth Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Opendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 18.59 million shares. This is just over 2.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.08 million, or 2.24% of the shares, all valued at about 66.32 million.