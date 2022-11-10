Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s traded shares stood at 1.24 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.06. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.21, to imply an increase of 12.88% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The XNET share’s 52-week high remains $3.24, putting it -167.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.85. The company has a valuation of $72.56M, with an average of 0.3 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 132.20K shares over the past 3 months.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) trade information

After registering a 12.88% upside in the latest session, Xunlei Limited (XNET) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3025 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 12.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.50%, and -12.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.52%. Short interest in Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) saw shorts transact 0.41 million shares and set a 6.66 days time to cover.

Xunlei Limited (XNET) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 108.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 19.00% annually.

XNET Dividends

Xunlei Limited has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Xunlei Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET)’s Major holders

Xunlei Limited insiders hold 12.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.47% of the shares at 8.53% float percentage. In total, 7.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 2.4 million shares (or 3.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.55 million shares, or about 0.82% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.88 million.

We also have DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series and DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Xunlei Limited (XNET) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds roughly 0.21 million shares. This is just over 0.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.13 million, or 0.20% of the shares, all valued at about 0.23 million.