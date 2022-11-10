Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s traded shares stood at 3.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.10, to imply a decrease of -10.37% or -$0.59 in intraday trading. The YMM share’s 52-week high remains $17.06, putting it -234.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.12. The company has a valuation of $5.47B, with an average of 5.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 million shares over the past 3 months.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) trade information

After registering a -10.37% downside in the last session, Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.40 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -10.37% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.82%, and -17.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -39.07%. Short interest in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) saw shorts transact 30.46 million shares and set a 7.3 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 166.70% this quarter before jumping 115.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $233.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $268.46 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $191.93 million and $223.64 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21.50% before jumping 20.00% in the following quarter.

YMM Dividends

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 25. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)’s Major holders

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 43.33% of the shares at 43.33% float percentage. In total, 43.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by All-Stars Investment Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 44.13 million shares (or 4.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $289.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Farallon Capital Management Llc with 39.68 million shares, or about 3.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $359.46 million.

We also have KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Vanguard International Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds roughly 37.6 million shares. This is just over 3.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $340.69 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12.23 million, or 1.23% of the shares, all valued at about 84.74 million.