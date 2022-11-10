Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s traded shares stood at 1.36 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply an increase of 79.61% or $0.82 in intraday trading. The EEIQ share’s 52-week high remains $4.16, putting it -124.86% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.80. The company has a valuation of $11.57M, with an average of 16190.000000000002 shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 12.32K shares over the past 3 months.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) trade information

After registering a 79.61% upside in the latest session, Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.2500 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 79.61% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -34.39%, and 21.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -68.79%. Short interest in Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) saw shorts transact 28900.0 shares and set a 4.27 days time to cover.

Elite Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 35.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $7.26 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.26 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $5.34 million and $5.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 35.90% before jumping 35.90% in the following quarter.

EEIQ Dividends

Elite Education Group International Limited has its next earnings report out on July 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Elite Education Group International Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Elite Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ)’s Major holders

Elite Education Group International Limited insiders hold 67.08% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.14% of the shares at 0.43% float percentage. In total, 0.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12019.0 shares (or 0.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18148.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) with 1690.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2551.0.

Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 1797.0 shares. This is just over 0.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2713.0