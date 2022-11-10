Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s traded shares stood at 2.91 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.50, to imply a decrease of -14.47% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The ASTR share’s 52-week high remains $13.58, putting it -2616.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 0.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.50. The company has a valuation of $137.58M, with an average of 1.9 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ASTR a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) trade information

After registering a -14.47% downside in the last session, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.6200 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -14.47% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.14%, and -1.96% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.78%. Short interest in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR) saw shorts transact 24.36 million shares and set a 4.43 days time to cover.

Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Astra Space Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares are -77.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 87.68% against -4.70%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.72 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.56 million.

ASTR Dividends

Astra Space Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 09 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Astra Space Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTR)’s Major holders

Astra Space Inc. insiders hold 4.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.31% of the shares at 48.72% float percentage. In total, 46.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Acme, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 29.45 million shares (or 13.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $38.29 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 17.89 million shares, or about 8.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $23.26 million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 3.11 million shares. This is just over 1.47% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.04 million, or 1.44% of the shares, all valued at about 3.96 million.