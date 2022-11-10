Now Is The Time To Build A Position In Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s traded shares stood at 2.19 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.88, to imply a decrease of -37.82% or -$0.53 in intraday trading. The AGFY share’s 52-week high remains $235.50, putting it -26661.36% down since that peak but still an impressive -28.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.13. The company has a valuation of $2.46M, with an average of 3.71 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.60 million shares over the past 3 months.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) trade information

After registering a -37.82% downside in the last session, Agrify Corporation (AGFY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5100 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -37.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -35.53%, and -82.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -99.05%. Short interest in Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY) saw shorts transact 0.62 million shares and set a 0.7 days time to cover.

Agrify Corporation (AGFY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Agrify Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares are -96.79% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -282.07% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 1.10% this quarter before jumping 13.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 22.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $14.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.98 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $13.69 million and $25.27 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 4.20% before dropping -44.70% in the following quarter.

AGFY Dividends

Agrify Corporation has its next earnings report out between November 08 and November 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Agrify Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Agrify Corporation (NASDAQ:AGFY)’s Major holders

Agrify Corporation insiders hold 5.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.65% of the shares at 29.19% float percentage. In total, 27.65% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 0.17 million shares (or 0.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.11 million shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $2.19 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Agrify Corporation (AGFY) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.63% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 90811.0, or 0.34% of the shares, all valued at about 1.79 million.