NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) On Wednesday – Up 9.41% From The Lows, What To Expect Moving Forward?

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s traded shares stood at 80.66 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.25, to imply a decrease of -12.41% or -$1.31 in intraday trading. The NIO share’s 52-week high remains $43.80, putting it -373.51% down since that peak but still an impressive 9.41% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.38. The company has a valuation of $15.39B, with an average of 73.23 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 52.52 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for NIO Inc. (NIO), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 37 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NIO a Sell rating. 5 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 29 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) trade information

After registering a -12.41% downside in the last session, NIO Inc. (NIO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.38 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -12.41% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.53%, and -27.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -70.80%. Short interest in NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) saw shorts transact 63.62 million shares and set a 1.35 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $185.69, implying an increase of 95.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $55.66 and $481.02 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NIO has been trading -5100.22% off suggested target high and -501.73% from its likely low.

NIO Inc. (NIO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing NIO Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. NIO Inc. (NIO) shares are -27.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 36.19% against -4.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 42.90% this quarter before jumping 45.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.24 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.47 billion and $1.48 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 23.90% before jumping 119.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -14.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -41.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.15% annually.

NIO Dividends

NIO Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 07 and November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. NIO Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO)’s Major holders

NIO Inc. insiders hold 0.47% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.19% of the shares at 37.37% float percentage. In total, 37.19% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 96.78 million shares (or 6.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.53 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 61.34 million shares, or about 4.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.33 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the NIO Inc. (NIO) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 30.56 million shares. This is just over 2.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $531.39 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 18.55 million, or 1.22% of the shares, all valued at about 366.07 million.