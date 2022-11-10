Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE: NTCO) Has Decreased By -65.83 Percent This Year. Is It A Better Buy Than Others?

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $4.71, to imply a decrease of -6.55% or -$0.33 in intraday trading. The NTCO share’s 52-week high remains $15.31, putting it -225.05% down since that peak but still an impressive 1.06% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.66. The company has a valuation of $3.44B, with an average of 0.61 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 654.06K shares over the past 3 months.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) trade information

After registering a -6.55% downside in the latest session, Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.85 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -6.55% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.86%, and 0.40% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.63%. Short interest in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) saw shorts transact 1.59 million shares and set a 2.83 days time to cover.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natura &Co Holding S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares are -22.70% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -200.00% against -6.40%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -137.50% this quarter before falling -11.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $2.01 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.49 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.82 billion and $2.08 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 10.50% before jumping 19.70% in the following quarter.

NTCO Dividends

Natura &Co Holding S.A. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)’s Major holders

Natura &Co Holding S.A. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.41% of the shares at 7.41% float percentage. In total, 7.41% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dynamo Internacional Gestao De Recursos Ltda. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 31.18 million shares (or 4.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $162.45 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. with 12.12 million shares, or about 1.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $63.14 million.

We also have U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund and DFA Investment Dimensions-DFA Emerging Mkts Value as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NTCO) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, U.S. Global Investors-Global Luxury Goods Fund holds roughly 60000.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 49497.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.3 million.