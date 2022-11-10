Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Surging 17.80% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s traded shares stood at 8.11 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.39, to imply a decrease of -10.90% or -$0.17 in intraday trading. The MMAT share’s 52-week high remains $5.42, putting it -289.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.68% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.63. The company has a valuation of $463.18M, with an average of 10.97 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.45 million shares over the past 3 months.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) trade information

After registering a -10.90% downside in the last session, Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6599 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -10.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.45%, and 76.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.50%. Short interest in Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) saw shorts transact 30.42 million shares and set a 3.05 days time to cover.

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meta Materials Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares are 17.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 41.03% against -0.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 233.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $3.62 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $3.69 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $573k and $2.29 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 531.80% before jumping 61.20% in the following quarter.

MMAT Dividends

Meta Materials Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Meta Materials Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)’s Major holders

Meta Materials Inc. insiders hold 24.95% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 14.22% of the shares at 18.95% float percentage. In total, 14.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by State Street Corporation. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 12.82 million shares (or 3.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Millennium Management Llc with 5.49 million shares, or about 1.52% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $5.65 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.17 million shares. This is just over 0.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.26 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.05 million, or 0.57% of the shares, all valued at about 1.33 million.