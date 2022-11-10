MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Could See A -78.77% Or Even More Loss In Stock Price

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $950.01, to imply an increase of 5.84% or $52.39 in intraday trading. The MELI share’s 52-week high remains $1698.35, putting it -78.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 36.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $600.68. The company has a valuation of $44.32B, with an average of 0.76 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 646.16K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give MELI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 17 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.23.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) trade information

After registering a 5.84% upside in the latest session, MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1,018.00 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, jumping 5.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.44%, and 7.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -33.43%. Short interest in MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) saw shorts transact 0.94 million shares and set a 1.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1275.08, implying an increase of 25.49% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $800.00 and $1650.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MELI has been trading -73.68% off suggested target high and 15.79% from its likely low.

MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MercadoLibre Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares are 32.07% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 388.62% against -12.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 16.10% this quarter before jumping 297.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 47.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $2.69 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.94 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.86 billion and $2.13 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 44.60% before jumping 38.20% in the following quarter.

MELI Dividends

MercadoLibre Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. MercadoLibre Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

MercadoLibre Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)’s Major holders

MercadoLibre Inc. insiders hold 8.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.13% of the shares at 90.60% float percentage. In total, 83.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.43 million shares (or 10.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.46 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 3.03 million shares, or about 6.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $1.93 billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Europacific Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MercadoLibre Inc. (MELI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2022, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 2.01 million shares. This is just over 3.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.58 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.42 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 1.18 billion.