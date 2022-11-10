Is Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)’s traded shares stood at 1.06 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.52, to imply a decrease of -0.60% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The OYST share’s 52-week high remains $19.98, putting it -73.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 69.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.46. The company has a valuation of $299.98M, with an average of 1.17 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 268.43K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OYST a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.52.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) trade information

After registering a -0.60% downside in the last session, Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.83 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -0.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 47.31%, and 74.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.91%. Short interest in Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) saw shorts transact 1.69 million shares and set a 17.27 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $24.20, implying an increase of 52.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.00 and $65.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OYST has been trading -464.24% off suggested target high and 4.51% from its likely low.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Oyster Point Pharma Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) shares are 114.93% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -63.05% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -123.50% this quarter before jumping 21.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 16.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $7.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.93 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.94 million and $6.6 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -59.90% before jumping 111.20% in the following quarter.

OYST Dividends

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. has its next earnings report out between November 02 and November 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Oyster Point Pharma Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)’s Major holders

Oyster Point Pharma Inc. insiders hold 1.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.70% of the shares at 90.08% float percentage. In total, 88.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.93 million shares (or 22.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $25.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invus Financial Advisors, LLC with 2.77 million shares, or about 10.32% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $11.99 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and John Hancock Fds II-New Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Oyster Point Pharma Inc. (OYST) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.47 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.04 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.18 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 1.0 million.