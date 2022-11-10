Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) Has Fallen -926.32% From Its Highs, What Comes Next?

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s traded shares stood at 24.05 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.58. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.28, to imply a decrease of -2.98% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The NVTA share’s 52-week high remains $23.40, putting it -926.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.74% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.83. The company has a valuation of $483.91M, with an average of 9.06 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 18.05 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for Invitae Corporation (NVTA), translating to a mean rating of 3.30. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give NVTA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.63.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) trade information

After registering a -2.98% downside in the last session, Invitae Corporation (NVTA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.03 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -2.98% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.24%, and 2.24% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -85.07%. Short interest in Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA) saw shorts transact 42.99 million shares and set a 4.55 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.84, implying an increase of 19.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $4.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVTA has been trading -75.44% off suggested target high and 56.14% from its likely low.

Invitae Corporation (NVTA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Invitae Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares are -36.49% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.48% against -5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.80% this quarter before jumping 27.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 12.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $131.35 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $125.44 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $126.55 million and $126.12 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.80% before dropping -0.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 59.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

NVTA Dividends

Invitae Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Invitae Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Invitae Corporation (NYSE:NVTA)’s Major holders

Invitae Corporation insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.38% of the shares at 85.25% float percentage. In total, 84.38% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2022, the company held over 30.47 million shares (or 12.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $74.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 21.17 million shares, or about 9.00% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $51.67 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Invitae Corporation (NVTA) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 20.1 million shares. This is just over 8.54% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.43 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.77 million, or 2.88% of the shares, all valued at about 16.52 million.