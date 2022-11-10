GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GDS) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s traded shares stood at 1.69 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.14, to imply a decrease of -12.54% or -$1.31 in intraday trading. The GDS share’s 52-week high remains $62.60, putting it -584.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 7.99% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.41. The company has a valuation of $1.82B, with an average of 3.08 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.34 million shares over the past 3 months.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) trade information

After registering a -12.54% downside in the last session, GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.22 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -12.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.56%, and -36.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -80.62%. Short interest in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) saw shorts transact 9.64 million shares and set a 9.59 days time to cover.

GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing GDS Holdings Limited share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares are -64.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.09% against 14.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -3.60% this quarter before falling -24.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $319.24 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2022, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $327.34 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 7.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -53.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.57% annually.

GDS Dividends

GDS Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. GDS Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)’s Major holders

GDS Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 47.54% of the shares at 48.08% float percentage. In total, 47.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Singapore Technologies Telemedia Pte Ltd. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 15.84 million shares (or 8.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $528.75 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Canada Pension Plan Investment Board with 8.53 million shares, or about 4.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $284.87 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund holds roughly 1.75 million shares. This is just over 0.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $48.44 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.19 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 32.9 million.