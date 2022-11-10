Following A 11.54% Weekly Incline, Is It Still A Buy For Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN)?

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s traded shares stood at 8.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.09. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.16. The RUN share’s 52-week high remains $59.95, putting it -148.14% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.80. The company has a valuation of $5.11B, with an average of 10.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) trade information

The stock hit a weekly high of 26.84 this Wednesday, 11/09/22. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.54%, and -1.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.56%. Short interest in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) saw shorts transact 29.75 million shares and set a 4.29 days time to cover.

Sunrun Inc. (RUN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sunrun Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares are 33.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 102.56% against 0.50%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -181.80% this quarter before jumping 5.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 36.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $565.06 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $559.32 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $438.76 million and $435.23 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 28.80% before jumping 28.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -20.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 68.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 47.82% annually.

RUN Dividends

Sunrun Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Sunrun Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)’s Major holders

Sunrun Inc. insiders hold 5.89% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.30% of the shares at 100.21% float percentage. In total, 94.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 32.47 million shares (or 15.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $758.53 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 18.16 million shares, or about 8.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $424.1 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sunrun Inc. (RUN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 6.17 million shares. This is just over 2.91% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $170.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.87 million, or 2.77% of the shares, all valued at about 137.2 million.