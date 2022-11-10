Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. At $1.17: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s traded shares stood at 1.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.17, to imply a decrease of -7.87% or -$0.1 in intraday trading. The EOSE share’s 52-week high remains $11.95, putting it -921.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.53% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.00. The company has a valuation of $69.37M, with an average of 1.33 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) trade information

After registering a -7.87% downside in the last session, Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6600 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -7.87% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.41%, and -19.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -84.44%. Short interest in Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) saw shorts transact 3.58 million shares and set a 1.08 days time to cover.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.70, implying an increase of 79.47% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $9.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EOSE has been trading -669.23% off suggested target high and -199.15% from its likely low.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares are -15.22% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.20% against 5.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -111.80% this quarter before falling -3.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,010.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $13.3 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $29.03 million.

EOSE Dividends

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 08. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE)’s Major holders

Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. insiders hold 8.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.52% of the shares at 55.29% float percentage. In total, 50.52% institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 9.00% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 3.71 million shares, or about 6.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $4.49 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Eos Energy Enterprises Inc. (EOSE) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.89 million shares. This is just over 4.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.06 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 1.28 million.