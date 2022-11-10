Cybin Inc. (AMEX: CYBN) Stock Dropped -26.33% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s traded shares stood at 1.16 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.44, to imply a decrease of -3.89% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The CYBN share’s 52-week high remains $2.15, putting it -388.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.39. The company has a valuation of $74.90M, with an average of 0.96 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.23 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Cybin Inc. (CYBN), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CYBN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) trade information

After registering a -3.89% downside in the last session, Cybin Inc. (CYBN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.4800 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -3.89% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.91%, and -26.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -63.17%. Short interest in Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN) saw shorts transact 3.1 million shares and set a 2.97 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $7.05, implying an increase of 93.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.32 and $10.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CYBN has been trading -2172.73% off suggested target high and -427.27% from its likely low.

Cybin Inc. (CYBN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cybin Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares are 7.80% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 15.63% against 2.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 44.40% this quarter before jumping 37.50% for the next one.

CYBN Dividends

Cybin Inc. has its next earnings report out in December. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cybin Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cybin Inc. (AMEX:CYBN)’s Major holders

Cybin Inc. insiders hold 29.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.17% of the shares at 18.55% float percentage. In total, 13.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 10.52 million shares (or 6.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.89 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 1.05 million shares, or about 0.60% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $0.59 million.

We also have AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cybin Inc. (CYBN) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2022, AdvisorShares Trust-AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF holds roughly 1.44 million shares. This is just over 0.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.75 million, or 0.43% of the shares, all valued at about 0.36 million.