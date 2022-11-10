COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS): Is This The Time To Buy?

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s traded shares stood at 17.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.84. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.06, to imply a decrease of -6.67% or $0.0 in intraday trading. The COMS share’s 52-week high remains $1.60, putting it -2566.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 33.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.04. The company has a valuation of $5.60M, with an average of 35.54 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 23.06 million shares over the past 3 months.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) trade information

After registering a -6.67% downside in the last session, COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.0835 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -6.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.09%, and -4.27% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -92.58%. Short interest in COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) saw shorts transact 3.51 million shares and set a 0.38 days time to cover.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 232.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $6 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9 million.

COMS Dividends

COMSovereign Holding Corp. has its next earnings report out between November 14 and November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. COMSovereign Holding Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS)’s Major holders

COMSovereign Holding Corp. insiders hold 25.34% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.36% of the shares at 5.84% float percentage. In total, 4.36% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 1.77 million shares (or 1.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.3 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.51 million shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $86511.0.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the COMSovereign Holding Corp. (COMS) shares. Going by data provided on Jun 29, 2022, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.19 million shares. This is just over 0.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.2 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.56 million, or 0.38% of the shares, all valued at about 94078.0.