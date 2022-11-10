Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Stocks Fall -79.65% YTD; What Next For It?

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s traded shares stood at 2.89 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.85, to imply a decrease of -9.31% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The COMP share’s 52-week high remains $12.65, putting it -583.78% down since that peak but still an impressive -7.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $827.71M, with an average of 2.88 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.22 million shares over the past 3 months.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) trade information

After registering a -9.31% downside in the last session, Compass Inc. (COMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 2.41 this Wednesday, 11/09/22, dropping -9.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.61%, and -36.86% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -79.65%. Short interest in Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP) saw shorts transact 18.69 million shares and set a 3.62 days time to cover.

Compass Inc. (COMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Compass Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Compass Inc. (COMP) shares are -56.06% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 17.88% against 3.80%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -36.00% this quarter before jumping 46.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -2.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $1.44 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.41 billion.

COMP Dividends

Compass Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Compass Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Compass Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s Major holders

Compass Inc. insiders hold 2.48% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 67.13% of the shares at 68.84% float percentage. In total, 67.13% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD. As of Jun 29, 2022, the company held over 132.37 million shares (or 30.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $477.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 32.02 million shares, or about 7.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Jun 29, 2022, these shares were worth $115.59 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Compass Inc. (COMP) shares. Going by data provided on Jul 30, 2022, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 10.33 million shares. This is just over 2.39% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.45 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.56 million, or 1.75% of the shares, all valued at about 27.3 million.